City Council approves El Paso retail and residential development

The Russellville City Council voted unanimously during Tuesday night's meeting to rezone property on North El Paso to a planned unit development to allow the development of The Village, a residential and retail multi-use facility. Brent Salter of Salter Properties of Conway said his company and the city had come to an agreement on some conditions that were recommended by the Planning Commission last month before it approved the recommendation unanimously.

