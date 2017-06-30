Building partially collapses
The mayor and executive director of Main Street Russellville said Tuesday city officials are discussing possible options after the collapse of a downtown historic building early Saturday morning. Jimmy Armstrong, who with his wife Amanda owns the building at 118 N. Commerce Ave. that currently houses Funky Junky, a vintage antiques store, said the collapse took place after thunderstorms came through the area Friday night.
