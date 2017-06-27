ATU receives $600K grant for building
Arkansas Tech University has received a $600,000 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council to help fund a renovation of Williamson Hall on its Russellville campus. Combined with an initial $600,000 grant awarded to ATU in 2016, the ANCRC has now committed $1.2 million to the forthcoming renovation project.
