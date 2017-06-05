ATU Board of Trustees approves increa...

ATU Board of Trustees approves increases to budget and tuition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees approved tuition and fee changes as part of a $161.1 million operating budget at ATU for the 2017-18 fiscal year during a meeting at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center on Tuesday, May 30. Included in the budget is a 3.19 percent tuition increase for undergraduate students on the Arkansas Tech campus in Russellville. Undergraduate tuition will increase from $219 per student semester credit hour in 2016-17 to $226 per SSCH in 2017-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mark frost Jun 5 scott ross 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May 17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May '17 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC