ATU Board of Trustees approves increases to budget and tuition

The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees approved tuition and fee changes as part of a $161.1 million operating budget at ATU for the 2017-18 fiscal year during a meeting at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center on Tuesday, May 30. Included in the budget is a 3.19 percent tuition increase for undergraduate students on the Arkansas Tech campus in Russellville. Undergraduate tuition will increase from $219 per student semester credit hour in 2016-17 to $226 per SSCH in 2017-18.

