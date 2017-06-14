Arkansas State Police Explain Enhance...

Arkansas State Police Explain Enhanced Security IDs, Keeping Your Driver's License Current

Wednesday Jun 14

Police say you can be fined for not updating information such as your name or address on your driver's license. In about two years you will also need an upgraded ID in order to fly domestically or enter a federal building.

