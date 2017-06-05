Aldermen talk online sales tax collec...

Aldermen talk online sales tax collection

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Courier

The Russellville City Council discussed during Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting drafting a resolution that would follow a suggestion by the Arkansas Municipal League that state legislators must pass an online sales tax bill. Alderman Mark Tripp said the Senate passed a version of an online sales tax bill earlier this year during the legislative session, but the House did not.

