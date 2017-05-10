What's Next?

It's been five days since Ordinance 2260 was repealed by a vote of 1,164 to 740, the result of a special referendum election. The ordinance - which rezoned property on Marina Road planned unit development from residential for a proposed assisted living facility - was approved by the Russellville City Council last November by a 6-2 margin, after it was recommended unanimously by the Planning Commission the month before.

