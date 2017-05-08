Voters repeal rezoning ordinance

Citizens Protecting our Neighborhoods claimed victory Tuesday night as over 1,100 Russellville residents voted in favor of repealing Ordinance 2260 that rezoned residential land to planned unit development for a proposed assisted living center. Unofficial results from the Pope County Election Commission indicated 1,164 voted in favor or repealing the rezoning ordinance, and 740 voted against the repeal that would have kept the property on Marina Way zoned PUD.

