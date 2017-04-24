Taste of the Valley
The 25th annual Taste of the Valley was held Thursday at the train depot in downtown Russellville. Results for this year's Best Awards for Best Taste, Best Presentation, Best Dessert and Best Beverage are: Post Familie Vineyard - Best beverage; Aramark at Russellville School District - Best Taste; Catherine's Cakes - Best Dessert; Daily Press Juicery - Best Presentation.
