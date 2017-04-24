Stop the falsehoods and attacks
I feel the need to express my thoughts on the up-coming special election as it relates to The Arbors. This situation is as American as it gets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|Guest
|2
|Dover City Council receives project update
|Apr 19
|stinks
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr 12
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC