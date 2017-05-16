Special election is 'bigger than The ...

Special election is 'bigger than The Arbors'

Early voting begins Tuesday at the Pope County Election Headquarters for the May 9 special election that will determine whether or not Ordinance 2260 will remain in effect and allow residential land to be rezoned planned unit development , or the ordinance will be repealed and the property will remain residential. Voters going to the polls are not voting for whether or not The Arbors is built, however.

