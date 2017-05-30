Russellville holds graduation ceremony -

Russellville holds graduation ceremony -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: News Democrat

The top three students in this year's graduating class were Madison Rose, Micah Naylor and Bryan Ison. Kim McDaniel took part in her last graduation as principal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beard, long hair May 28 Now_What- 2
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May 17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May '17 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC