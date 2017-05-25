Riding for a reason
Representatives from Russellville Police Department, Pope County Sheriff's Office, Russellville Fire Department and Arkansas State Park Rangers biked from one end of the Pope County line to the other Wednesday as part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. The purpose of the Torch Run, a 30-year-old event, is to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.
