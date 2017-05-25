RHS competes in Decathlon/Heptathlon

RHS competes in Decathlon/Heptathlon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Courier

Several Russellville athletes finished strong in the recent high school decathlon and heptathlon. Tamera Rhode finished fourth in the Heptathlon, and Katelyn Bradley finished 31st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beard, long hair May 23 Interested 1
Jason Milks May 22 Curious 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May 17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May 1 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC