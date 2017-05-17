Reunion 'Round the Rails set for May 27

Reunion 'Round the Rails set for May 27

Music from the 1920s through 2017, food, heritage and train related activities and events for kids and adults and fireworks are just a few of the things that will be offered. RRR 2017 is an ideal time and place for event goers to tell and record the stories and photographs of childhood, school days, going away and coming home from war and doing the business of life that centered on train travel for decades.

