QuickBooks Desktop Payroll

The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center presents "QuickBooks Desktop Payroll" from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on May 18, at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. This hands-on workshop is designed for QuickBooks Pro, Premier, and Enterprise users to learn to use the payroll features in the desktop version of QuickBooks accounting software.

