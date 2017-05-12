Police identify other victims in Yell County shootings
PAYING THEIR RESPECTS: People lined the streets in Russellville hen a hearse bring a slain deputy's body home passed in procession of police vehicles. The State Police have identified two other victims i n the shootings in Yell County yesterday that included the slaying of Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beard, long hair
|17 hr
|Interested
|1
|Jason Milks
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Lbanana
|4
|Need a loan shark or a loan from someone genuine (Oct '15)
|May 2
|DeMarcuz Johnson
|2
|Nuclear Terroism
|May 1
|black lion
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC