Officers recover 35 pounds of pot on I-40

Amanda L. Hardwicke, 33, and Max H. Hester, 34, were arrested on Sunday after 35 pounds of high-grade marijuana was found in the vehicle they were driving on Interstate 40. According to Arkansas State Police, an officer stopped a silver jeep for swerving onto the right shoulder near the eastbound 73 mile-marker on I-40. According to a report, the vehicle "reeked" of marijuana, and Hardwicke admitted to having personal use marijuana in the car in a small, tin canister.

