November trial set in hotel murder
The man accused of killing a Russellville native will be tried for capital murder in November in Faulkner County Circuit Court. The trial of Scotty Ray Gardner, 56, of Mayflower will begin Nov. 27 and is scheduled for two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beard, long hair
|May 23
|Interested
|1
|Jason Milks
|May 22
|Curious
|1
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|May 17
|Lbanana
|4
|Nuclear Terroism
|May 1
|black lion
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC