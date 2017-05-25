November trial set in hotel murder

November trial set in hotel murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

The man accused of killing a Russellville native will be tried for capital murder in November in Faulkner County Circuit Court. The trial of Scotty Ray Gardner, 56, of Mayflower will begin Nov. 27 and is scheduled for two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beard, long hair May 23 Interested 1
Jason Milks May 22 Curious 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) May 17 Lbanana 4
Nuclear Terroism May 1 black lion 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr '17 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC