New facility at ATU encourages innovation
Students and faculty from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Art hosted an open house for a new game and three-dimensional design laboratory space at the Russellville campus on April 27. The facility, located across from McDonald's at 1111 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville, includes space for video game design and study, green screen and motion capture technology, conference rooms for project planning and three-dimensional printing capabilities. "The idea behind this is that most big technology companies started in a house or a garage," said Dr. Jeff Woods, dean of the ATU College of Arts and Humanities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Harris (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Guest
|3
|Need a loan shark or a loan from someone genuine (Oct '15)
|May 2
|DeMarcuz Johnson
|2
|Nuclear Terroism
|May 1
|black lion
|1
|Dover City Council receives project update
|Apr 19
|stinks
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr '17
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC