New facility at ATU encourages innovation

Students and faculty from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Art hosted an open house for a new game and three-dimensional design laboratory space at the Russellville campus on April 27. The facility, located across from McDonald's at 1111 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville, includes space for video game design and study, green screen and motion capture technology, conference rooms for project planning and three-dimensional printing capabilities. "The idea behind this is that most big technology companies started in a house or a garage," said Dr. Jeff Woods, dean of the ATU College of Arts and Humanities.

