Forecasters: Storms with 'a few brief tornadoes' possible over holiday weekend in Arkansas

Friday May 26

The northern half of Arkansas faces an enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. By Sunday morning, much of the state will still face a slight risk for storms.

