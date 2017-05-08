Entergy Operations, Inc. Plaintiff - ...

Entergy Operations, Inc. Plaintiff - Appellant v. 23

Entergy Operations, Inc. Plaintiff - Appellant v. United Government Security Officers of America International Union; United Government Security Officers of America Local 23 Defendants - Appellees Entergy Operations, Inc. terminated Michael Phillips-a security officer at a nuclear power plant-because it thought he could not satisfy a job requirement that he pass a "fit test" for a full-face gas mask.

