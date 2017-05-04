Dardanelle PD collects medication
The event, according to its website, is an "effort to not only to get the public to dispose of unused or expired medications, but to educate as many people as possible about the dangers prescription medications can pose." Though the two locations originally planned in Russellville were cancelled because of severe weather, the Dardanelle Police Department still conducted theirs in the front lobby of the police department.
