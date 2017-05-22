CVS planning Russellville store

A spokesperson from the CVS corporate office in Rhode Island said Friday in an email that a store has been approved for Russellville, and to check back later this year for an opening date in 2018. Brian Holstein, Community Development director and Kurt Jones, city engineer said CVS Pharmacy submitted full building plans a few months ago.

