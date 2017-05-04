Citizens should decide fate of The Ar...

Citizens should decide fate of The Arbors

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Courier

It is quite unfortunate that the legal system had to get involved with the affairs of Russellville in relation to the rezoning for the proposed development of the Arbors. However, this is our governmental system of checks and balances and we must respect it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a loan shark or a loan from someone genuine (Oct '15) Tue DeMarcuz Johnson 2
Nuclear Terroism May 1 black lion 1
Tim Harris (Jun '14) Apr 30 Guest 2
News Dover City Council receives project update Apr 19 stinks 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC