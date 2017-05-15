ATU commencement wraps up
Arkansas Tech University will confer more than 1,400 degrees during five spring 2017 graduation ceremonies, which began Thursday and Friday and will continue today at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus conducted its graduation ceremony Thursday.
