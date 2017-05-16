'16 murder trial set for Thursday
Two men, one from Russellville and the other from Havana, are scheduled to appear in Yell County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday for the murder of a Havana man in March 2016. The 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's office confirmed last week that Robert Michael McCowan, 19, of Russellville and Sean Mathis Tyra, 23, of Havana were charged with the first-degree murder of Randy Jackson of Havana on March 28, 2016.
