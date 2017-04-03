"Yearning and Returning" This Week at...

"Yearning and Returning" This Week at ATU

Local playwrights will put their work on display during "Yearning and Returning," a series of five short plays and monologues that will be performed on the Arkansas Tech University campus this week. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. nightly on Thursday, April 6, Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville.

