"Yearning and Returning" This Week at ATU
Local playwrights will put their work on display during "Yearning and Returning," a series of five short plays and monologues that will be performed on the Arkansas Tech University campus this week. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. nightly on Thursday, April 6, Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville.
