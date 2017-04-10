Womack conducts local Town Hall; answ...

Womack conducts local Town Hall; answers wide-ranging questions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

Tensions ran high at several points during the town hall event hosted by U.S. Representative Steve Womack Monday night on the Arkansas Tech University campus. Approximately 60 community members came to the event, many hoping to engage the congressman in dialogue about issues they cared about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car donated by two locals 7 hr what 2
Girls drinking 7 hr what 2
Swingers Apr 3 Curious 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC