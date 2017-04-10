Sloss, Snook recognized All-American
Russellville juniors Logan Sloss and Zach Snook competed in the Adidas Nationals Wrestling Championship in Missouri on Saturday. Sloss went 4-0 in the tournament with a 14-second pin over Klayton Keller from Iowa to win his weight division and his second straight Adidas Nationals Championship.
