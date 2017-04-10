Sheriff's Beat
A Russellville man, 62, reported to Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Brown that a 55-inch television and stand, valued at an estimated $500, was allegedly stolen from his Cherokee Loop residence while he was out of town. A female roommate claimed she did not when the TV went missing.
