Sheriff's Beat

Sheriff's Beat

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Courier

A Russellville man, 62, reported to Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Brown that a 55-inch television and stand, valued at an estimated $500, was allegedly stolen from his Cherokee Loop residence while he was out of town. A female roommate claimed she did not when the TV went missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car donated by two locals 19 hr what 2
Girls drinking 19 hr what 2
Swingers Apr 3 Curious 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC