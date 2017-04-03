Senior volunteerism celebrated
A celebration of senior volunteerism for the Area Agency on Aging's Senior Companion Program was conducted Tuesday at the Pope County Senior Activity Center in Russellville. The program, which covers 11 counties, provides free services to seniors and aims to keep the seniors living in their own homes instead of nursing home facilities.
