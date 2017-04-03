Senior volunteerism celebrated

Senior volunteerism celebrated

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Courier

A celebration of senior volunteerism for the Area Agency on Aging's Senior Companion Program was conducted Tuesday at the Pope County Senior Activity Center in Russellville. The program, which covers 11 counties, provides free services to seniors and aims to keep the seniors living in their own homes instead of nursing home facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers Apr 3 Curious 1
News Car donated by two locals Mar 15 Joe 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC