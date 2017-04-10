Russellville resident earns degree fr...

Russellville resident earns degree from WGU

1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

Bethany Swindell of Russellville has received her Master of Science in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University . The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

