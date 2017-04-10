Runoff election needed for Russellville council seat
It's going to be three more weeks before the Russellville City Council will welcome a new alderman or alderwoman for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat. Phyllis Carruth and Andrew Barrett each received over 40 percent of the 321 votes cast to force a runoff election on May 2, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Pope County Election Commission.
