Runoff election needed for Russellvil...

Runoff election needed for Russellville council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Courier

It's going to be three more weeks before the Russellville City Council will welcome a new alderman or alderwoman for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat. Phyllis Carruth and Andrew Barrett each received over 40 percent of the 321 votes cast to force a runoff election on May 2, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Pope County Election Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 19 hr Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Girls drinking Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC