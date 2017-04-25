Repair work under way on collapsed ro...

Repair work under way on collapsed road, culvert

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A collapsed Miller County road and culvert have become a complicated repair job, Miller County Judge Roy John McNatt said. "It may look easy, but it's a complicated job putting in the 12 railroad tank cars to replace the bridge, which collapsed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AYO - Adullam Youth Outreach - Unlock the Voice 4 hr Scott Meadows 2
News Dover City Council receives project update Apr 19 stinks 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Pope County was issued at April 27 at 4:30PM CDT

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC