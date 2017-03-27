Red Devils hit three home runs in victory
The Atkins Red Devils almost lost control of a nine-run lead during Thursday's game against the Paris Eagles but held on for a 10-8 victory. Paris scored seven runs in the failed rally on a fielder's choice, two singles, a double and a groundout in the fifth inning.
