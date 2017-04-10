Prochazka gets hat trick in RHS win
Rachel Prochazka scored three goals during the Russellville Lady Cyclones' 5-1 victory over the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday. "The girls played to their potential last night," Russellville head coach Kelly Young said.
