PCLS Bot gains new board member
Last January, Karen Womack retired and was honored during the Pope County Library System Board of Trustees meeting for her time served. During the April meeting, Director Shawn Pierce said Gary Rowlands, appointed by Judge Jim Ed Gibson, will join the board to fill Womack's place.
