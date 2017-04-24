Meet the new executive director
The Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new executive director, Stacey Daughtrey, who took on the role one week ago. Though she just started, Daughtrey said some of her plans include to open up better communication between all of the organizations in the county and gain more support.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AYO - Adullam Youth Outreach - Unlock the Voice
|4 hr
|SpeakingUpandOut
|1
|Dover City Council receives project update
|Apr 19
|stinks
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Apr 12
|what
|2
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
