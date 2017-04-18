Medical Clinic Replaces Nichols Furni...

Medical Clinic Replaces Nichols Furniture After $3M Purchase

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Redevelopment of a 31,884-SF retail project in west Little Rock is in motion after a $3.03 million transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dover City Council receives project update Wed stinks 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC