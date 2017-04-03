Marina Way special election scheduled...

Marina Way special election scheduled for May 9

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Courier

One week after a special judge indicated there would be no May 9 special election relating to rezoning property on Marina Way, he ruled Friday morning in Pope County Circuit Court that the election will go on as scheduled. Jason Browning of Little Rock, who represented the group Citizens Protecting our Neighborhoods, said Friday even though Special Judge Russell Rogers emailed representatives for the plaintiffs and the defendants March 22 that there would be no special election May 9, an actual ruling was not filed by the judge.

