Lady Cyclones get win over Clarksville
The Russellville Lady Cyclones scored four runs in the first inning of their 6-3 win over the Clarksville Lady Panthers on Friday. Clarksville answered with one in the bottom of the first, one in the fourth and one in the sixth, but Russellville scored two in the top of the seventh to keep the margin wide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car donated by two locals
|1 hr
|what
|2
|Girls drinking
|1 hr
|what
|2
|Swingers
|Apr 3
|Curious
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC