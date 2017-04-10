Lady Cyclones get win over Clarksville

Lady Cyclones get win over Clarksville

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: The Courier

The Russellville Lady Cyclones scored four runs in the first inning of their 6-3 win over the Clarksville Lady Panthers on Friday. Clarksville answered with one in the bottom of the first, one in the fourth and one in the sixth, but Russellville scored two in the top of the seventh to keep the margin wide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car donated by two locals 1 hr what 2
Girls drinking 1 hr what 2
Swingers Apr 3 Curious 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC