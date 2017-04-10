Know and Do
The Arkansas Tech University Agriculture Department will host a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, on Red Hill, north of ATU campus on Harrell Drive off of North Arkansas Avenue in Russellville. All proceeds will be used to buy plants and supplies.
