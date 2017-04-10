Know and Do

Know and Do

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Courier

The Arkansas Tech University Agriculture Department will host a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, on Red Hill, north of ATU campus on Harrell Drive off of North Arkansas Avenue in Russellville. All proceeds will be used to buy plants and supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close Fri Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Girls drinking Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC