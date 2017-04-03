Know and Do

Know and Do

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Courier

There will be an interactive forum about media literacy in the digital age from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at Dog Ear Books located at 301 W. Main St. in Russellville. Panelists will include Drew Brent, Billy Reeder, Melissa Lea Simpson and Travis Simpson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers Apr 3 Curious 1
News Car donated by two locals Mar 15 Joe 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
Older men, younger girls Nov '16 Yungathart 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC