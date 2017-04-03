Know and Do
There will be an interactive forum about media literacy in the digital age from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at Dog Ear Books located at 301 W. Main St. in Russellville. Panelists will include Drew Brent, Billy Reeder, Melissa Lea Simpson and Travis Simpson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|Apr 3
|Curious
|1
|Car donated by two locals
|Mar 15
|Joe
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
|Sugar daddy (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Russ
|3
|Older men, younger girls
|Nov '16
|Yungathart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC