'Junk' fisherman lands co-angler title

'Junk' fisherman lands co-angler title

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Robert Bartoszek of Hampshire, Tenn., won the co-angler division with a total weight of 37 pounds, 2 ounces that was worth $1,350 and a new Ranger Z175 boat and 90-horsepower Evinrude motor valued at $30,000. Versatility and consistency were the keys to Bartoszek's victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arabian Fri Arabian 1
Big dodge truck (Jul '12) Mar 29 mad 4
News Car donated by two locals Mar 15 Joe 1
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC