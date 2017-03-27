'Junk' fisherman lands co-angler title

Robert Bartoszek of Hampshire, Tenn., won the co-angler division with a total weight of 37 pounds, 2 ounces that was worth $1,350 and a new Ranger Z175 boat and 90-horsepower Evinrude motor valued at $30,000. Versatility and consistency were the keys to Bartoszek's victory.

