'Junk' fisherman lands co-angler title
Robert Bartoszek of Hampshire, Tenn., won the co-angler division with a total weight of 37 pounds, 2 ounces that was worth $1,350 and a new Ranger Z175 boat and 90-horsepower Evinrude motor valued at $30,000. Versatility and consistency were the keys to Bartoszek's victory.
