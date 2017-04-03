'If we save one, all of this is worth...

'If we save one, all of this is worth it'

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Courier

A prom night scenario depicting two vehicles carrying high school students that crashed head on because of drinking and driving was presented to the Russellville seniors by Pope County EMS on Wednesday. The scenario, written and portrayed by students, is an annual event presented to local high schools in hopes to bring to light the consequences of drinking and driving.

Russellville, AR

