'If we save one, all of this is worth it'
A prom night scenario depicting two vehicles carrying high school students that crashed head on because of drinking and driving was presented to the Russellville seniors by Pope County EMS on Wednesday. The scenario, written and portrayed by students, is an annual event presented to local high schools in hopes to bring to light the consequences of drinking and driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Arabian
|Mar 31
|Arabian
|1
|Big dodge truck (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|mad
|4
|Car donated by two locals
|Mar 15
|Joe
|1
|Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|james
|4
|Ashley Climate?
|Jan '17
|Curious04
|1
|Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10)
|Dec '16
|Help
|12
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC