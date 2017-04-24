Heavy rains, flooding forecast for state
A stalled storm system over Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma will dump up to 8 inches of rain on parts of the state this weekend, causing rivers and streams -- already swollen from recent downpours -- to overflow their banks, National Weather Service meteorologists forecast. Hydrologists said the worst of the flooding will occur in the White River basin, the Arkansas River in the western half of the state, the Buffalo River and the Black River.
