Heavy rains, flooding forecast for state

Heavy rains, flooding forecast for state

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A stalled storm system over Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma will dump up to 8 inches of rain on parts of the state this weekend, causing rivers and streams -- already swollen from recent downpours -- to overflow their banks, National Weather Service meteorologists forecast. Hydrologists said the worst of the flooding will occur in the White River basin, the Arkansas River in the western half of the state, the Buffalo River and the Black River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dover City Council receives project update Apr 19 stinks 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Car donated by two locals Apr 12 what 2
Anyone know of Chris Landes/Jay Cee Passmore? (Jun '10) Jan '17 james 4
Ashley Climate? Jan '17 Curious04 1
Friendship community care legit? (Apr '10) Dec '16 Help 12
Sugar daddy (Jun '13) Nov '16 Russ 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Pope County was issued at April 29 at 3:58AM CDT

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Russellville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC