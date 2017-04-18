Hathcote breaks 40-year-old pole vault record

Russellville freshman Cole Hathcote had plenty of time to psyche himself out before his 40-year-old record breaking pole vault on Tuesday at the Whirlwind Relays at Cyclone Stadium. Hathcote knew the record, set by Eddie Rood in 1977, was within his reach, but he was the last athlete to jump, meaning he had to wait around four hours, according to head track coach Rick Correia.

