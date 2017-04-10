Gosnell-Oates
Tonya's parents are Jimmy and Sheila Gosnell of Russellville. Tonya's grandparents are Ruby Yeager of Mayflower, the late William Daniel Yeager, the late Juliette and A.L. Gosnell of Russellville.
