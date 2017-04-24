Game and 3D Lab Open House Thursday a...

Game and 3D Lab Open House Thursday at ATU

The Arkansas Tech University Department of Art will host an open house for its new game and three-dimensional design laboratory space at 1111 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The open house will include demonstrations of new equipment in the facility. All members of the university community and the surrounding area are invited to attend.

