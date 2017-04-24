Game and 3D Lab Open House Thursday at ATU
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Art will host an open house for its new game and three-dimensional design laboratory space at 1111 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The open house will include demonstrations of new equipment in the facility. All members of the university community and the surrounding area are invited to attend.
